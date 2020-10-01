Γ.Γ. ΝΑΤΟ: Ανακοίνωσε συμφωνία για μηχανισμό αποτροπής ελληνοτουρκικής σύγκρουσης

ΚΥΑ για τις ευπαθείς ομάδες του ιδιωτικού τομέα – Τι προβλέπει
1 Οκτ 2020
Ο Γενς Στόλτενμπεργκ, Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΝΑΤΟ ανακοίνωσε ότι οι τεχνικές συνομιλίες Ελλάδας-Τουρκίας, ολοκληρώθηκαν με επιτυχία και επετεύχθη συμφωνία για δημιουργία μηχανισμού αποκλιμάκωσης.

I welcome the establishment of a military de-confliction mechanism @NATO to reduce the risk of incidents & accidents in the #EastMed. This was achieved through the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey. I remain in close contact with both Allies.
— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 1, 2020
www.ert.gr

