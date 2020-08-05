Βηρυτός: Η επόμενη μέρα της τραγωδίας (video & photos)

Μοιράσου το άρθρο:

Εικόνες αποκάλυψης στον Λίβανο μετά την έκρηξη στη Βηρυτό που ισοπέδωσε μεγάλο μέρος της πρωτεύουσας. Οι νεκροί, με τα μέχρι στιγμής στοιχεία, ξεπερνάνε τους 100 και οι τραυματίες τους 4.000.

Εθνικό πένθος σήμερα στον Λίβανο.



Η επόμενη μέρα. Εικόνες από το λιμάνι πριν και μετά την καταστροφή. Εικόνες που θυμίζουν πόλεμο. Το λιμάνι ισοπεδώθηκε. Κτήρια κατέρρευσαν.

Όπως διαπιστώνεται γύρω από το λιμάνι δεν έχει παραμείνει τίποτα που να θυμίζει την περιοχή όπως ήταν πριν 2 μέρες. Μια πόλη ερείπιο. Χαλάσματα παντού. Οι υλικές ζημιές είναι αναρίθμητες. Συντρίμμια παντού.

Καρέ-καρέ η στιγμή της έκρηξης, η στιγμή της απόλυτης καταστροφής.

Lebnoni decimation is the historical massacre of world & black day of humanity,we well never define condemn in word for this calamity,#Israel#BeirutExplosion#Lebnon#BeirutBlast pic.twitter.com/VE0c0LqNj8

— Ishaq Khan (@IshaqK1234) August 5, 2020

Η έκρηξη που οδήγησε στη μαζική δολοφονία εκατοντάδων ανθρώπων.

Πολυκατοικία, μετά την έκρηξη. Η απόλυτη καταστροφή. Κάθε διαμέρισμα είναι διαλυμένο.

Livestream footage captures the moment a church in Beirut was hit with the force of the explosion while a priest was delivering mass.

Get the latest from Beirut: pic.twitter.com/CsNtiA9isP

— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 5, 2020

Με βίντεο από το Skynews βλέπουμε την κατάρρευση μιας εκκλησίας. Τα φώτα σβήνουν και πλάκες από το ταβάνι φαίνεται να καταπλακώνουν τον ιερέα.

⚠️WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠️ The death toll from the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon is now 78 with nearly 4,000 people injured along with all hospitals being overwhelmed as more and more victims seek medical treatment. Earlier reports blamed a fireworks factory for the explosion, but now Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab says the cause of the explosion was 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate being inadvertently stored for six years in a warehouse. So, apparently this deadly explosion was a tragic accident, but officials have not entirely ruled out foul play as ammonium nitrate, used as a fertilizer, was also used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Either way, this explosion generated seismic waves equivalent of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake and was felt as far away as Cyprus, hundreds of miles away, and this tragedy is devastating to Lebanon which was already suffering under a number of major economic crises.

Η στιγμή της έκρηξης. Στον ουρανό είναι φανερό ένα πορτοκαλί μανιτάρι τοξικών αποβλήτων. Μια δεύτερη Χιροσίμα λένε οι κάτοικοι. Οι ζημιές ανυπολόγιστες. Οι τραυματίες χιλιάδες. Μαύρη μέρα σήμερα για τον Λίβανο αλλά και για την ανθρωπότητα.

Ευτυχώς οι πρώτες βοήθειες δεν άργησαν να φανούν. Ανάμεσα στις χώρες που στέλνουν βοήθεια και η Ελλάδα.



