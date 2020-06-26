Επίθεση με μαχαίρι στη Γλασκώβη- Nεκρoί και τραυματίες (video)

Μοιράσου το άρθρο:

Δύο άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και έξι τραυματίστηκαν από επίθεση με μαχαίρι στο κέντρο της Γλασκώβης, στη Σκωτία. Σε κρίσιμη αλλά σταθερή κατάσταση βρίσκεται στο Νοσοκομείο ένας αστυνομικός.

#Βρετανία περιστατικό Γλασκώβη.

Επικαιροποίηση από την αστυνομία:

Ο δράστης νεκρός από πυρά της αστυνομίας. Άλλοι δυο νεκροί.

Έξι τραυματίες στο νοσοκομείο ένας από αυτούς αστυνομικός ο οποίος είναι σε κρίσιμη αλλά σταθερή κατάσταση.

— Evdoxia Lymperi (@EvdoxiaL) June 26, 2020

Three people believed to have died after being stabbed in Glasgow city centre hotel

— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 26, 2020

It’s been confirmed a police officer has been stabbed during the incident on Glasgow’s West George Street. Sources suggest at least another two have been injured with a number of casualties admitted to hospital @LBC pic.twitter.com/YpltiBiPXN

— Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) June 26, 2020

Το περιστατικό, συνέβη έξω από ξενοδοχείο, ενώ ο δράστης της επίθεσης έπεσε νεκρός από αστυνομικά πυρά.

Armed police have been inside the Park Inn on West George St in Glasgow for around an hour now, lots of people have been evacuated, and clearly several badly injured. Police advise staying away from the area. @LBC pic.twitter.com/iuF8jADG7q

— Jack Foster (@jackfostr) June 26, 2020

Η αστυνομία είχε αποκλείσει τους γύρω δρόμους.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr

— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

